4 shot in Chicago on Sunday

At least four people in Chicago were wounded Sunday by three separate shootings, and all but one of them resulted in a suspect arrested.

Most recently, a man was in custody after allegedly showing up at his ex-girlfriend’s house in the South Side Chatham neighborhood and shooting her current boyfriend, Chicago police said.

At 11 p.m., the 50-year-old walked into her residence in the 7900 block of South Champlain and started fighting her 52-year-old boyfriend, according to police. He then pulled out a handgun and fired a bullet into the man’s right shoulder. The 52-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, while charges were pending for the 50-year-old.

No shootings were reported Sunday afternoon. But in the morning, two men were arrested after a man was seriously wounded in a shooting in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. The 25-year-old was driving at 4:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison when someone in a vehicle next to him unleashed gunfire at him, striking his leg, police said. He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. A police chase of what was believed to be the attacker’s vehicle ensued, with two men being taken into custody by the end.

Charges were pending Monday for suspects in both shootings.

Earlier Sunday morning, two people were shot while standing outside in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:40 a.m., a 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were on a sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Washington Boulevard, police said. Two people they did not recognize walked over and shot them. The man was grazed in his thigh by a bullet and the woman was shot twice in her right leg. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

On Saturday, one person was killed and nine others were wounded in citywide shootings.