4 shot in Chicago on Thursday

At least four people were wounded in citywide gun violence on Thursday.

A teenager was struck in a drive-by attack at night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 19-year-old man was walking about 10:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Menard when someone in a dark-colored sedan shot him in his calf, according to Chicago police. He was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where his condition was stabilized.

Earlier in the evening, a man was listed in critical condition after he was found shot in the face in the South Side Englewood neighborhood. The 23-year-old was found suffering from the gunshot wound about 5:45 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Laflin, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 32-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a shooting during the afternoon in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

About 3:50 p.m., the woman was eastbound in a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Le Moyne when she was shot multiple times, police said. She was struck in her abdomen, arm and behind her right ear. Her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital.

Thursday’s first shooting happened during the morning on a street in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 4:24 a.m., a 31-year-old man was standing in the 10300 block of Avenue G when he was shot by another male, police said. The 31-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.