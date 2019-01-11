4 shot in Chicago on Thursday

At least four people were wounded in citywide shootings on Thursday, none fatally.

The most recent gun violence was reported at night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood on the South Side.

A 21-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone inside a red car fired shots at 10:52 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Artesian Avenue and was struck him in the back, according to Chicago police. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and is in stable condition.

In the afternoon, two men, ages 54 and 22, were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side. About 3 p.m., they were standing in the 5000 block of South Drexel when someone fired shots from a dark-color vehicle as it approached them and they were struck, police said. The 54-year-old suffered a graze wound to his head and the 22-year-old was shot in the thigh.

Thursday’s first shooting happened during the morning in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side. At 1:40 a.m., the 24-year-old was walking in the 9500 block of South Crandon when a red Kia sedan drove by, police said. A person wearing a ski mask fired multiple shots at him, striking his chest and face.

On Wednesday, only one person was wounded in citywide gun violence reported over a 24-hour period.