4 shot to death, 6 wounded Friday in city gun violence

Four people died and six were wounded Friday in shootings across Chicago in a 24 hour period.

The last reported fatal shooting happened about 10 p.m. in the South Chicago neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was shot in the head and leg in the 7900 block of South Muskegon Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death. Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

Hours earlier, a 30-year-old man was shot to death in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 7 p.m., the man was walking in the 1600 block of South Homan Avenue when someone got out of a gray Jaguar and opened fire, police said. He was shot in the head and right arm and later died at Mount Sinai Hospital. The shooter got back into the Jaguar and drove south on Homan. No one was in custody Friday night as Area Central detectives investigated.

In the morning, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. The man was in a vehicle about 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Hamlin Boulevard when someone walked up to him and began firing, police said. He was struck multiple times and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the fatalities.

A man died and another was wounded early Friday when they were shot on the border of the Logan Square and Humboldt Park neighborhoods. The men, both 25, were driving about 12:30 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Avenue when a vehicle drove up and someone inside shot at them, police said. Lavontae Brown was shot multiple times and taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The other man was hit in his arm and taken to the same hospital in good condition.

The last reported nonfatal shooting Friday wounded a man and a boy in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. They were walking outside about 10:30 p.m. when someone in a passing gray SUV opened fire in the 2100 block of South California Avenue, according to police. A 16-year-old boy was shot twice in the chest and once in the back, and a 27-year-old man was struck three times in the abdomen. Their conditions stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Earlier in the evening, a man was shot in an alley in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side. The 26-year-old was in an alley about 5:20 p.m. when someone opened fire from a passing car in the 5100 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Shortly before noon, a man was shot in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. The 20-year-old was walking north about 11:45 a.m. in the 5200 block of South Peoria Street when two males approached him and began shooting, police said. He was struck in the abdomen and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized. The shooters ran off west on 52nd Street.

On the Northwest Side, a man was shot in the Portage Park neighborhood. The 23-year-old was outside about 2:10 a.m. in the 4900 block of West Newport Avenue when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots and hit him in the arm, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition.