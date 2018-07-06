4 teenagers wounded in city shootings Thursday

City gun violence wounded seven people in 24 hours Thursday, including four teenage boys.

Shootings on the South Side wounded several men: a man was shot in the head as he sat on his front porch; in Englewood, a bicyclist was knocked over by a driver who then shot him; in the South Shore neighborhood, a driver was shot in the chest by their passenger.

One mass shooting wounded three teenage boys in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 9:40 p.m., a shooter inside a vehicle opened fire and wounded the boys as they stood in the 3700 block of West Lexington, Chicago Police said. A 14-year-old was struck in the leg and a 15-year-old was shot in the back. Both were in serious condition at Stroger Hospital. Another 15-year-old boy was in good condition at Stroger with a gunshot wound to the foot.

The last shooting Thursday wounded a 16-year-old boy in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. About 11:55 p.m., the boy was crossing the street in the 4100 block of West Adams Street when someone shot him, police said. He was struck in his leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition.

About 4:10 a.m., a driver was shot by his passenger in South Shore. A 32-year-old man was driving when he got into an argument with the passenger, who took out a handgun and shot him in the 7200 block of South South Shore Drive, police said. He was struck in his chest, and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A possible suspect was in custody.

About 3:50 a.m., a man was shot in the head in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 26-year-old was sitting on a front porch when a male walked up to him and fired shots in the 5500 block of South Carpenter, police said. He was shot in his head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in serious condition.

The first shooting Thursday wounded a bicyclist after he was hit by a vehicle in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. About 2:50 a.m., the 37-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the 6800 block of South Ashland when a vehicle struck him from behind, knocking him to the ground, police said. Someone in the vehicle then fired shots, striking him in the left leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized.