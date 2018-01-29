4 teens charged after chase with police on South Side

Four teenage boys are facing charges after being taken into custody following a police chase of a stolen vehicle Friday on the South Side.

Officers first spotted the stolen vehicle at 6:22 p.m. in the 3700 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago Police. The officers followed the vehicle to the intersection of 67th Street and Lake Shore Drive, where the teens were taken into custody.

Two boys, ages 15 and 16, were charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon at an occupied vehicle, theft of lost and mislaid property and criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and theft of lost or mislaid property, police said. He was also cited for 15 traffic violations.

Another 16-year-old boy was charged with aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle and criminal trespass to a vehicle, police said.

Their names were not released because they are juveniles.