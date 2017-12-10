4 vehicles left running and unattended stolen from Austin

Four vehicles that were left running and unattended were stolen from the West Side Austin neighborhood.

Each time, the victim left their vehicle unattended with the engine running and someone got in and drove away, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. The victims were inside a store, paying for gas or warming up their vehicle near their home.

The thefts happened:

at 9 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 5000 block of West Division;

at 12:30 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 700 block of North Lavergne;

at 7 a.m. Dec. 8 in the 5000 block of West Superior; and

at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9 in the 4800 block of West Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.