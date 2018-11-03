5 wounded, 1 dead in Chicago weekend shootings

Police investigate a shooting about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 in the 2700 block of South Poplar Avenue in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

At least one person was killed and five others were wounded in citywide shootings since 5 p.m. Friday.

The person who died was shot during a four-person brawl early Saturday in the Altgeld Gardens neighborhood on the Far South Side, according to Chicago police.

At 12:44 a.m., the 33-year-old and three other males inside a home in the 13000 block of South Drexel Avenue got into a fight, police said. Shots were fired during the altercation, and the 33-year-old was struck in the neck.

He was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

No one was in custody, and Area South detectives were investigating.

The most recent shooting was up on the Northwest Side, where a man was shot early Saturday in the Kilbourn Park neighborhood.

At 3:45 a.m., the 26-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 4000 block of West School Street when two males fired at him, police said.

He was shot in the right leg and took himself to Community First Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his groin early Saturday in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

At 1:25 a.m., the 34-year-old was standing outside in the 600 block of South Lawndale Avenue when he was struck by bullets from a gray van, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, then transferred to Stroger Hospital with a “stable condition,” police said.

Friday evening, a shooting happened in the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side.

At 11:40 p.m., the 23-year-old was standing in the 2800 block of South Poplar Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain in his left leg, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. Area Central detectives were investigating.

A teenager was shot — and critically wounded — Friday evening in the East Side neighborhood.

The 16-year-old was walking down the street shortly before 8 p.m. when someone in a passing vehicle opened fire in the 10900 block of South Ewing, police said.

He was struck in the back of the head, police said. He was listed in critical condition at Christ Memorial Hospital in Oak Lawn.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

He was shot in the leg about 7:05 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Albany, police said.

The teenager told police he heard shots and felt pain in his leg before he went to Mount Sinai Hospital for treatment. He was in good condition.

Last weekend, 43 people were shot — five fatally — during a particularly violent Halloween weekend.