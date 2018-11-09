4 wounded, 1 dead in Thursday shootings

At least five shootings, one of them fatal, unfolded throughout the city on Thursday.

The gun violence was reported from about 4 a.m. until 11 p.m. and left one person dead and four others wounded.

The latest shooting was the homicide of a 33-year-old man in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side, according to Chicago police.

At 10:58 p.m., the man was standing on a back porch in the 6100 block of North Talman when he was shot, police said. Two males walked over and fired bullets, one of which lodged in his back.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

No one was in custody early Friday. Area North detectives were investigating.

A man was wounded in a shooting earlier that night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was standing on a sidewalk at 8:53 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Madison when he was shot, police said. Someone in a gray sedan shot him in both legs.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

About the same time on the South Side, man was wounded in a shooting in the West Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 55-year-old was walking down a sidewalk at 8:51 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Eberhart when he heard gunshots, police said. He felt pain and discovered he was shot in his back and right thigh.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Nearby, a man was shot during the afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old man was being chased on foot by two other males when one of them fired shots at him at 12:31 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 71st Street, police said.

He was shot multiple times and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

A man was shot before dawn in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

The 52-year-old was riding a bicycle when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots at 5:23 a.m. in the 100 block of East 48th Street, police said. He was shot in his left leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

On Wednesday, two people were reported shot in Chicago.