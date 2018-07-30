4 wounded in Lawndale drive-by shooting

Four men were shot Monday evening in the 1200 block of South Avers. | Google

Four men were wounded in a drive-by shooting Monday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The men were standing on a corner at 7:11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Avers when people inside a passing dark-colored vehicle opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

A 24-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to his left hip, while a 30-year-old was struck in the left leg, police said. They were both taken by ambulance to Stroger Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized.

Two 25-year-olds took themselves to the same hospital after being shot in the right shoulder and right leg, respectively, police said. Their conditions were also stabilized.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.