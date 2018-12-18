4 wounded in Monday shootings

At least four people were shot in the city over on Monday, three of whom were wounded by a single gunman.

At 1:12 a.m., four men were in a spat inside an apartment stairwell in the 5600 block of South Princeton Avenue, according to Chicago police. One of them shot the other three before running away.

A 37-year-old took two bullets to the abdomen and one in the pelvis, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 29-year-old and a 42-year-old both had gunshot wounds in their right thighs. No one was in custody.

No shootings were reported Monday afternoon. During the evening, a 32-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side. Police said the man was standing in the street about 5:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Drexel when someone fired shots, striking him in his leg. His condition was stabilized at University of Chicago Medical center.

On Sunday, four people were wounded in citywide shootings.