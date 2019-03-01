4 wounded in shootings on Thursday

At least four people were shot in Chicago on Thursday, including two men wounded in a drive-by attack in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The men, ages 34 and 51, were standing about 7:05 p.m. in the 4100 block of West Washington when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, striking each man in the leg, according to Chicago police. The younger one showed up at Stroger Hospital, while the older man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. They were both listed in good condition.

In the afternoon, a 32-year-old man was grazed by gunfire in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side. At 4:36 p.m., the man was driving east in the 1400 block of West 49th Place when two males walked up to his vehicle and opened fire, police said.

The man was grazed in the hip and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. He was listed in good condition. Two people who were riding in the vehicle with him weren’t struck.

Thursday’s first shooting left a 33-year-old man seriously wounded in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The man heard gunfire while standing on a corner about 3:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Spaulding and fell to the ground, police said. He was shot twice in the right leg and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital.