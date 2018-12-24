4 wounded in Sunday shootings

At least four people were shot within city limits on Sunday.

The latest shooting was a drive-by attack at night in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. About 6:25 p.m., a 20-year-old man was outside in the 3800 block of South Spaulding Avenue when a gray or blue Jeep approached and someone inside fired shots, according to Chicago police. He was in serious condition.

No shootings were reported Sunday afternoon. In the morning, a man walked into a Northwest Side hospital with a serious gunshot wound to his leg. About 6 a.m., the 28-year-old was shot in his leg, police said. When the man showed up at Community First Medical Center, he declined to provide details to officers.

Sunday’s first shooting wounded two men in the Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side. At 1:54 a.m., the 18-year-old and 22-year-old were inside a car in the 1300 block of South Karlov when they heard shots and felt pain, police said.

On Saturday, two people were killed and 14 others were wounded in citywide shootings.