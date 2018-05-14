4 wounded Sunday in gun violence on South and West sides

Four people were wounded Sunday in gun violence across Chicago, including a 38-year-old woman shot while driving in the Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

About 2:30 p.m., the woman was driving in her vehicle when she heard shots and felt pain in the 4700 block of West Fulton, according to Chicago Police. She was shot in the hip and took herself to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where her condition stabilized.

At about the same time, a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side. The 20-year-old was walking in the 6500 block of South Honore when two dark-colored vehicles pulled up and someone inside one of the vehicles shot him in the right calf, according to police. He was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.

Shortly before noon, a man was wounded in a shooting in the South Side Chatham neighborhood. The 27-year-old was outside about 11:45 a.m. in the 8200 block of South Cottage Grove when he was approached by someone he didn’t know, according to police. The person showed a gun, and the two briefly struggled for control of it before the man was shot in the back of his foot. He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

Just after midnight, a 23-year-old man was shot in the Garfield Park neighborhood. About 12:30 a.m., the man was standing in the 4200 block of West Van Buren Street when someone approached him and fired shots in his direction, police said. He was struck in the foot and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

In addition to the four wounded in targeted shootings, one man accidentally shot himself in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side. The 24-year-old was handling the gun when he accidentally shot himself in the left hand at 7:56 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Ridgeway, according to police. He was taken by ambulance to Mount Sinai Hospital where he is in good condition.

Last Sunday, four men were killed and nine people were wounded in shootings across Chicago.