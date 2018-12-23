4-year-old boy among 3 hurt in Aurora apartment fire

The fire broke out early Sunday at an apartment in the 300 block of South Avenue. | Aurora Fire Department

Three people, including a 4-year-old boy, were injured in an apartment fire early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

Fire crews responded about 1:45 a.m. to the two-story apartment building in the 300 block of South Avenue, according to the Aurora Fire Department. A neighbor who lives in an attached unit had called 911 after noticing fire coming from the apartment’s kitchen.

The firefighters quickly put out the fire after forcing entry into the apartment, the fire department said. During a search of the unit, fire crews found the boy lying on a couch in the living room and a 32-year-old man lying on the floor near the apartment’s front door.

They were both taken to hospitals in critical condition, the fire department said.

In addition, a firefighter suffered injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Investigators didn’t find any working smoke detectors at the apartment, the fire department said.

Damage to the building was estimated at $50,000, the fire department said. The residents of the neighboring unit were being provided with temporary housing.