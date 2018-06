4-year-old boy struck by vehicle, seriously injured in Cragin

A 4-year-old boy was seriously hurt Wednesday in a crash in the 5000 block of West Montana. | Google Earth

A young child fractured his skull Wednesday evening when a vehicle struck him in the Northwest Side Cragin neighborhood.

The 4-year-old boy was hit at 5:42 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Montana Street, according to Chicago Police.

Paramedics took him to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in serious condition with a fractured skull, police said.

The driver that hit the boy stayed at the scene.

More details weren’t immediately provided.