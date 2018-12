4-year-old boy critical after crash in South Shore

A 4-year-old boy was severely injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning in South Shore.

Paramedics responded about 8:45 a.m. to 67th Street and Jeffery Boulevard and took the boy to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was in critical condition, according to Fire Media Affairs.

Chicago police said a female was also injured in the crash and taken to a hospital. Her condition and age were not immediately known.