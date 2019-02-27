4-year-old girl killed, infant among 2 hurt in Aurora house fire

A 4-year-old girl died and two other people were injured, including a 5-month-old girl, in a house fire Wednesday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

Just before 2 p.m., fire crews responded to the blaze at a 4-unit townhouse in the 1800 block of Carnation Court, according to the Aurora fire department.

The young girl was killed in the fire, the fire department said.

The infant and a 25-year-old woman both suffered smoke inhalation and burns, the fire department said. They were rushed to a local hospital before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for further treatment.

The fire remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately made available.