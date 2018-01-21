4-year-old girl missing from West Garfield Park deemed ‘high risk’

A 4-year-old girl reported missing early Sunday from the West Garfield Park neighborhood has been deemed “high risk.”

Miracle Wheeler was last seen near the 4400 block of West Van Buren, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

She was last seen wearing a black coat, black leggings with blue and pink flowers, black boots and a red shirt with a hood, police said.

Wheeler was with 22-year-old Rayonna Smith, a 5-foot-2, 175-pound black woman with a light complexion, police said.

Anyone who finds Wheeler or has any information about her whereabouts was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.