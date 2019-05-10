40 shots fired in fracas near River North nightclub; two charged, no one injured

Two men face charges in connection with a confrontation with police after a shooting early Wednesday outside a River North nightclub in which 40 gunshots were fired.

Antione Davis, 36, was accused of nearly hitting an officer with this car as he tried to leave the area after the shooting near the parking lot of the Cuvee nightclub in the 300 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police and Cook County prosecutors said.

Levertise Hewing, 32, is accused of battering a police officer as the officer tried to take Davis into custody after Hewing and Davis crashed their car on the Kennedy Expressway, authorities said.

Neither man faces a weapons charge.

A video posted to social media showed a confrontation in the club’s parking lot followed by a minute of gunfire. Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

Police were on the scene by 3:13 a.m. — within a minute of the first shots — and tried to stop a vehicle they believed was fleeing the area.

Police said Davis was driving that vehicle and ignored officers’ commands to stop.

At his bail hearing Friday, prosecutors said Davis continued to drive toward an officer who stood in front of the vehicle, forcing the officer to move out of the way.

Davis was taken into custody by police a short time later after the car crashed on the Kennedy and the occupants fled, prosecutors said.

During Davis’ arrest, prosecutors said, Hewing tried to put himself between officers and Davis and pushed a sergeant. Hewing also tried to head-butt the sergeant, and spit at officers, as he was placed in a squad car.

Hewing was subsequently charged with a felony count of aggravated battery to an officer and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and reckless conduct, police said.

Davis, of Hanover Park, faces a felony charge of aggravated assault to an officer and misdemeanor counts of reckless conduct and driving on a revoked license, police said.

Judge Susana Ortiz said Davis “used the vehicle as a weapon” against the officer; she ordered Davis held without bail, then ordered Hewing held in lieu of posting $500 bond.

Both men are lifelong Cook County residents, according to their assistant public defender. Davis is a recruiter at a trucking company in Northlake and has two daughters. Hewing, a part-time mechanic, lives with his grandmother. He has three children, his attorney said.