40-year-old man seriously wounded in Canaryville

A 40-year-old man was seriously wounded in a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Canaryville neighborhood on the South Side.

He was driving at 4:11 p.m. in the 700 block of West 47th Place when he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police. Witnesses told police that an unknown vehicle started firing shots at the man’s vehicle.

The man was struck multiple times in the back and neck, police said. He was taken in serious condition to Stroger Hospital.