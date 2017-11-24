$400K winning lottery ticket sold at Skokie convenience store

A convenience store in north suburban Skokie sold a winning $400,000 lottery ticket for Tuesday’s midday drawing, but no one has claimed the prize.

The Quick Pick ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven at 8357 Skokie Blvd. and matched all five numbers — 01 – 17 – 24 – 27 – 44 — to win a $400,000 prize in the Nov. 21 midday drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The person who bought the winning ticket should immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit an Illinois Lottery Prize Center, lottery officials said. Winners have one year from the original drawing to claim their prizes.