41-year-old man charged with fatal Little Village crash

A 41-year-old man was charged with causing a crash Friday evening that left a man dead and himself and two others injured in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Octavio Navarro, of Berwyn, was charged with reckless homicide, driving under the influence, speed too fast for conditions, failure to reduce speed, reckless driving on a revoked license and aggravated driving under the influence, police said.

Navarro was driving the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the 2400 block of South Kostner when he crashed into three other vehicles, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Enrique Ramirez Cisneros, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

An autopsy Saturday found Cisneros died from injuries related to the crash and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in west suburban Cicero.

A person, whose age and gender weren’t immediately known, was taken to Stroger Hospital is serious to critical condition, Fire Media Affairs said.

Navarro and another person, whose age and gender weren’t known, were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were both listed in good condition, police said.

Navarro is scheduled to appear in bond court on Monday, police said.