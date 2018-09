41-year-old man shot inside residence in Longwood Manor

A man was shot Thursday evening while sitting inside a home in the South Side Longwood Manor neighborhood.

At 8:15 p.m., the 41-year-old opened the door to a shooter who fired at him multiple times in the 9800 block of South Aberdeen, according to Chicago police. He was struck in the abdomen.

The 41-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.