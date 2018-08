41-year-old woman last seen 11 days ago in Englewood

A 41-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen more than a week ago in the Englewood neighborhood.

Zakiyyah Omar was last seen on Aug. 10 near 67th Street and Emerald Avenue, according to a Chicago police missing persons alert.

She was described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.