Grant Wehrli has won the 41st District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Val Montgomery, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Wehrli for the 41st District Illinois House seat, saying he “understands public finances.”
Wehrli is the State Representative of the 41st District and has been serving since 2015. Wehrli previously served on the city council in Naperville, Illinois.
Montgomery is running as a democrat for State Representative in the 41st District.
