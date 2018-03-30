Police found 423 pounds of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $3 million, in a man’s home in north suburban Skokie. 

David S. Gutierrez, 31, was charged Thursday after police searched his home in the 4800 block of North Kirk Street and found the marijuana, four handguns, a shotgun and a large sum of cash, Chicago Police said. 

Gutierrez was charged with one felony count of manufacturing and delivery of marijuana, five misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of a weapon for possession of a firearm and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Central Bond Court Saturday.

 