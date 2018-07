43-year-old man wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was shot Thursday afternoon while driving in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The 43-year-old was driving about 2:20 p.m. in the 12500 block of South Wentworth when someone fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in his left arm and back and drove himself to Roseland Community Hospital, where he was stabilized, police said.