Anna Moeller has won the 43rd District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Andrew Cuming, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Moeller for the 43rd District Illinois House seat, saying she “supports creating a state board empowered to ensure that insurance companies are not pocketing excessive profits on workers’ compensation premiums.”
Moeller was appointed State Representative in March 2014 and was elected later that year. Moeller is a former Former Elgin City Council member, and she held other positions with city commissions in Elgin.
Cuming has no political background. He currently is a rental property manager in Elgin, Illinois. He received his degree in mechanical engineering from Northwestern University.
