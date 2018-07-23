44 shot — 6 killed — over weekend of Chicago gun violence

Six people were killed and 38 were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, doubling the number of people shot over the previous weekend.

Gun violence over the weekend, which began 5 p.m. Friday and ended 5 a.m. Monday, left one person shot Friday, 21 people shot Saturday, 16 on Sunday, and six people shot Monday morning.

A mass shooting Saturday night left one person dead and six others wounded on the West Side. About 9:40 p.m., seven men were gathered at a park bench in the 3100 block of West Fulton when several people approached them and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

Tavish Harris, 30, of Berwyn, was shot in the head and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. Six other men, ranging from 22 to 47 years old, were treated for gunshot wounds.

After the shooting, an area near the playground of Nancy Jefferson Park was strewn with dozens of evidence markers as detectives investigated the homicide.

Another man was killed Saturday in a shooting in the Rosemoor neighborhood on the Far South Side. About 10:15 p.m., two men were standing on the sidewalk in the 200 block of East 106th Street when several males fired shots from an alley, according to police.

Quentaun G. McClinton, 26, was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, authorities said. He lived on the same block where he was shot. Another 26-year-old was treated for gunshot wounds his hand and back.

In a nonfatal shooting Sunday, two men were wounded in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side. About 10:30 p.m., the men were standing on the sidewalk in the 3800 block of West Gladys when someone in a white car fired shots, according to police. The men, ages 21 and 23, were treated for gunshot wounds to their legs.