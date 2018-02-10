44-year-old man reported missing from Cragin

Police are searching for a 44-year-old man who was reported missing from the Cragin neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Evaristo Cerrillos was last seen Thursday in the 5000 block of West Altgeld, according to an alert from Chicago Police. He is traveling in a gray 2013 Honda Civic.

Cerrillos is described as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound Hispanic man with brown eyes, brown hair and a light complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing an orange sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call Area North SVU at (312) 744-8266.