44-year-old man wounded in Little Village shooting

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The 44-year-old was found about 4:10 p.m. in the 2500 block of of South Homan by officers responding to a call of a person shot, Chicago Police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.