Police: 46-year-old man dies after South Shore shooting

A 46-year-old man died about an hour after he was shot Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

The shooting happened at 2:10 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Dante, police said.

The victim was shot multiple times and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died at 3:15 p.m., police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately released.