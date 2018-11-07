Deb Conroy has won the 46th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Gordon “Jay” Kinzler, according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Conroy for the 46th District Illinois House seat, saying she “remains an involved and effective legislator,” even through a tough personal year, “especially in fighting for issues of particular importance to women.”
Conroy has been in the 46th District Illinois House seat since 2013. She has various committee assignments and is Vice-Chairperson of Youth & Young Adults Committee. Conroy supported the bill to include teenagers in organ donation.
Kinzler is a transplant surgeon and physician of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and he is a previous president of Elmhurst Hospital Medical Staff. Kinzler was president of Glen Ellyn Park District Board and a chairman of the Department of Surgery Elmhurst Hospital. Kinzler is a colonel in the United States Army Reserve. In 2016, Kinzler challenged U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam but was defeated in the primary.
