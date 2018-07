47-year-old man shot in neck, legs in South Austin

A man was shot in the neck and legs Saturday morning in the 5400 block of West Chicago. | Google Maps

A man was shot in the neck and legs Saturday morning in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 6:22 a.m., the 47-year-old man entered an establishment in the 5400 block of West Chicago and saw a male he didn’t know who fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then left the scene.

The wounded man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. No one was in custody.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.