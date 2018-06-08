47-year-old woman with mental health condition reported missing from Oak Lawn

A woman with a mental health condition has been reported missing from southwest suburban Oak Lawn.

Iris Pickens, 47, was last seen about 11 a.m. Wednesday in a vehicle driven by her 80-year-old mother, who has dementia, according to Oak Lawn police.

Pickens’ mother had contact with Niles police later that night, but Iris wasn’t with her, and the mother couldn’t tell officers where her daughter was, police said.

Pickens was described as a 5-foot-10, 250-pound black woman with brown eyes. She was last wearing blue jeans and old white gym shoes, and she might be wearing glasses.

She won’t speak unless spoken to, and she may be disoriented because she has a mental health condition and is away from home. She doesn’t have any identification or phone with her.

Anyone with information about Pickens’ whereabouts was asked to call police at (708) 422-8292.