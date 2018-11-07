Deanne Marie Mazzochi wins 47th District Illinois House seat

The Sun-Times endorsed Mazzochi for the 47th District Illinois House seat , saying, “Mazzochi first was elected to the COD board in April 2015, a difficult time for the board during which it grappled with a series of scandals involving questionable expenditures. She took charge and was named acting chairman a few months later.”

Mazzochi is a Republican state representative from the 47th district of Illinois. She has worked as a patent litigation attorney.

Mazzochi has served on the board of trustees of several nonprofits. She is currently the chairman of the College of DuPage Board of Trustees according to her website.

She told the Chicago Sun-Times that her top priorities include spending control, property tax reform, growth and innovation and law enforcement.

She was challenged by Caffrey. Caffrey has previously worked on presidential campaigns for Mike Dukakis in 1988 and Paul Tsongas in 1992.

He worked in business for 20 years, including working for Clorox. He resigned from that position to run for the State House.

He told the Sun-Times that his top priorities would be selecting a new Speaker of the House, ending gerrymandering through an independent commission, paying overdue state bills and solving the pension crisis.