49-year-old man reported missing from Austin

A 49-year-old man was reported missing Tuesday night from the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Lamont Jackson was last seen Friday and is missing from the 5700 block of West Washington, Chicago Police said.

Jackson has high blood pressure and previously suffered a heart attack, police said. He was described as black, 5-foot-8 and 260 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black and gray Nike gym shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.