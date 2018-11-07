Tonia Jane Khouri is a Republican who to represent Illinois’ 49th district in the State House. She is a member of the DuPage County Board and runs a landscaping and home remodeling business.
She told the Chicago Sun-Times that lowering property taxes is one of her highest priorities.
Khouri faced Democrat Karina Villa in the election. Villa is the vice president of the West Chicago District 33 Board of Education. She has served on the board since 2013. She is also a school social worker.
Villa told the Sun-Times that addressing rising property taxes is one of her top priorities and that she is also focused on education and mental health issues.