Karina Villa wins 49th District Illinois House seat

Karina Villa has won the 49th District seat in the Illinois House of Representatives, defeating challenger Tonia Jane Khouri , according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

The Sun-Times endorsed Khouri for the 49th District Illinois House seat , saying “We endorse Khouri over Democrat Karina Villa, a school social worker and member of the West Chicago Elementary District 33 school board. We hope Villa will run for state office again, but right now she’s a little green.”

Tonia Jane Khouri is a Republican who to represent Illinois’ 49th district in the State House. She is a member of the DuPage County Board and runs a landscaping and home remodeling business.

She told the Chicago Sun-Times that lowering property taxes is one of her highest priorities.

Khouri faced Democrat Karina Villa in the election. Villa is the vice president of the West Chicago District 33 Board of Education. She has served on the board since 2013. She is also a school social worker.

Villa told the Sun-Times that addressing rising property taxes is one of her top priorities and that she is also focused on education and mental health issues.