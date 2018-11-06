Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has won the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Mark Wayne Lorch , the according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.
The Sun-Times endorsed Garcia for the 1st District Congressional seat, saying “he’s actually earned the gig over many years of honorable public service.”
Garcia, Democratic, was elected to join the City Council in 1986 and is now Cook County commissioner. Garcia served six years in the Council and six years in the Illinois Senate. He founded a grass-roots organization, now called Enlace Chicago, that has worked to improve Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.
He’s running against Republican candidate, Lorch, a financial adviser from Riverside.
