Jesus “Chuy” Garcia wins 4th District U.S. Congressional seat

Jesus “Chuy” Garcia has won the 4th District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, defeating challenger Mark Wayne Lorch , the according to returns as reported by the Associated Press.

Loading...

Garcia , Democratic, was elected to join the City Council in 1986 and is now Cook County commissioner. Garcia served six years in the Council and six years in the Illinois Senate. He founded a grass-roots organization, now called Enlace Chicago, that has worked to improve Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.