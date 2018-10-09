4th person charged with attacking officers, locking them inside Englewood home

A fourth person has been charged with attacking a trio of Chicago police officers Monday afternoon and locking them inside a home in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

About 2:30 p.m., police were arresting a person for spitting into an officer’s face in the 7000 block of South Throop when another person came up and threw a piece of wood at the back of an officer’s head, police said.

When the officers chased the person into a nearby home, other residents locked them inside, police said. The officers eventually got out and took three suspects into custody.

Senneca Traylor, 19, was charged with four counts of aggravated battery to a police officer and two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, police said.

Janice Lewis, 20, was charged with one count of aggravated battery to an officer, police said.

Robert Williams, 28, was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint and one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, police said.

On Tuesday, police announced that 18-year-old Tashawn Booker had also been taken into custody in connection with the incident. He was charged with two counts of unlawful restraint, police said.

All four suspects, who live in Englewood, were expected to appear in court for a bail hearing on Wednesday, according to police.

Three officers were taken to local hospitals after the incident before being treated and released, police said. Authorities did not provide details about their injuries.