5 arrested after South Shore carjacking: police

Five people were in police custody early Monday after a vehicular hijacking was reported in the South Shore neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 12:20 a.m., the suspects carjacked the owner of a 2015 black Honda in the 7800 block of South Paxson Avenue, according to Chicago police.

They were later arrested in the Gresham neighborhood’s 7900 block of South Halsted, police said. No one was injured.

Police did not immediately release further details.