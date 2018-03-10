5 arrested, gun found after police chase with stolen minivan in Heart of Chicago

Five people were arrested and a gun was recovered early Saturday after a police chase with a stolen minivan ended in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The chase ended about 2:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street, according to Chicago Police. Five people were arrested and a gun was found in the stolen minivan.

Charges were pending against the people who were taken into custody, police said.

No further information was immediately made available.