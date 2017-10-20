5 arrested in DuPage County domestic violence sweep

Five people were arrested in the western suburbs after authorities tried to serve more than 70 warrants as part of a domestic violence sweep.

DuPage County sheriff’s police conducted the warrant sweep Thursday as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers attempted to serve 74 warrants throughout the day, leading to five arrests, the sheriff’s office said.

“We take the issue of domestic violence seriously and I hope that today’s warrant sweep helps bring those who are attempting to avoid prosecution back into court,” Undersherriff Frank Bibbiano said in a statement.

“Our Domestic Violence Unit will continue to work with victims of domestic violence and help provide them with the necessary resources and tools to help them rebuild after these life altering events,” Bibbiano added.

The sheriff’s office said deputies have investigated 754 domestic violence cases this year.

Anyone who has been the victim of domestic violence is encouraged to call the Domestic Violence Unit at (630) 407-2400 for assistance and information about counseling and shelter for children and adults.