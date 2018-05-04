5-car crash injures several people in Country Club Hills

Multiple people were injured in a 5 car crash in south suburban Country Club Hills at 183rd and Cicero Ave just before 11pm. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

Several people were injured Thursday night when five vehicles, including two police cars, crashed in south suburban Country Club Hills.

People were laid out on the road awaiting medical attention near the site of the crash, which happened about 11 p.m. in the 18300 block of South Cicero Avenue, according to authorities on scene. At least eight ambulances were present.

The Country Club Hills Fire Department did not immediately release information regarding the number of transports and referred all questions to police.