5 displaced by Logan Square fire, no injuries reported

No one was injured in a fire that displaced five people Sunday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The fire broke out at a two-and-a-half story building in the 1800 block of North Sawyer, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs. Firefighters struck out the blaze by 1:07 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but four adults and a child were displaced by the fire, Fire Media Affairs said. The city’s Department of Health and Human Services was responding to the scene to assist the displaced people.

Fire crews continued to perform overhaul operations at the building, Fire Media Affairs said.