5 families displaced by blaze at New Lenox apartment building

An early morning attic fire caused a roof to collapse Friday in southwest suburban New Lenox and displaced five families.

Firefighters responded about 5 a.m. to the fire at the two-story, five-unit apartment building in the 1200 block of Timber Place, according to a statement from the New Lenox Fire Protection District.

The fire began in the attic, but quickly spread due to high winds and caused the roof to collapse, the district said. The flames were brought under control by 6:30 a.m.

Five families were impacted by the fire and two people were taken a hospital, where their conditions were stabilized, authorities said.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation Friday afternoon.