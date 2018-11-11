5 hospitalized after cars collide in Loop

At least five people were injured when two vehicles crashed into each other just before dawn Sunday in the Loop neighborhood.

About 5 a.m., the collision happened at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Jackson Drive, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

Four of the five people hurt were in serious-to-critical condition, CFD said, while a fifth person was in good-to-fair condition. They were sent to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Stroger Hospital and Lurie Children’s Hospital.

