5 hurt in Rogers Park crash

At least five people, including a child, were injured in a crash Monday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

The crash happened about 10:45 a.m. at Touhy and Ridge avenues, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. It may have been a hit-and-run.

At least one vehicle rolled over as a result of the crash, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

A child and four adults were taken to hospitals, Merritt said. The child was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.

At least two of the adults were listed in critical condition, while one was listed in fair-to-serious condition, according to Merritt.

Further details were not immediately available as Area North detectives investigate.