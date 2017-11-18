5 hurt when car runs red light, hits minivan in Austin

Five people were injured in a crash after a car ran a red light early Saturday in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on Central Avenue at a high speed about 2:50 a.m. when it ran a red light and hit a 2008 Honda minivan that was westbound on Chicago Avenue, according to Chicago Police. The driver of the Malibu and all four of his passengers were injured in the crash.

The 21-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department Cmdr. Curtis Hudson. A 17-year-old boy was also taken to Stroger in serious condition.

An 18-year-old woman was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, Hudson said. Two 19-year-old women were taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where their conditions were stabilized.

The 28-year-old woman driving the minivan and her two passengers, a 27-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman, refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Malibu was cited for disobeying a red light, failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, police said. He was expected to appear in traffic court on Dec. 15.